Oshkosh boy’s Christmas Light show brings in $3,300 for food pantry

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh boy has donated thousands of dollars and hundreds of pounds of food to a local food pantry.

Action 2 News profiled the efforts of Brody Enli in November. He raises money and collects food items during his now annual Christmas light show.

Those efforts paid off. Brody presented a check for $3,332.13 to the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry. He also donated 522 pounds of non-perishable food items.

We would like to sincerely thank each and every person who contributed to our fundraising efforts this year, with... Posted by Brody's Christmas Lights for Charity on Monday, January 18, 2021

Last year, Brody collected $2,000 and 300 pounds of food.

Brody upgraded his light show for the 2020 run. Brody invested in a new program to control each individual light to try to add more features and movement to his show.

“Feels really good that people enjoy it and want to help out,” Brody told our reporter, Dakota Sherek.

Brody’s Christmas Lights runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

