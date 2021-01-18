On the Clock: Reaction to Packers hosting Tom Brady, Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are one win away from the Super Bowl. The only team in its path, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady. The Packers will play the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship on Sunday, January 24 at 2:05 PM.

WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/Wisconsin State Journal Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels previewed the matchup during Sunday Sports Night: Cover 2.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• Packers vs. Bucs Initial Reaction

• Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady

• Who has the better defense: Packers or Bucs?

• Best Reaction You’ve Heard

• Ad Libs

