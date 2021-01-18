Advertisement

On the Clock: Reaction to Packers hosting Tom Brady, Buccaneers

VIDEO: Previewing the Packers NFC Championship matchup
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are one win away from the Super Bowl. The only team in its path, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady. The Packers will play the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship on Sunday, January 24 at 2:05 PM.

WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/Wisconsin State Journal Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels previewed the matchup during Sunday Sports Night: Cover 2.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• Packers vs. Bucs Initial Reaction

• Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady

• Who has the better defense: Packers or Bucs?

• Best Reaction You’ve Heard

• Ad Libs

The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/The Athletic’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth.

