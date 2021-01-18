Advertisement

Oconto County health officials announce COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 1A personnel

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(KALB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County Health Department says anyone who falls under vaccination phase 1A will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine next week.

County health officials say a COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Tuesday, January 26.

According to the health department, they are not publicly releasing the location of the clinic at this time in order to make sure the vaccine is only distributed to those in phase 1A.

Vaccines will only be given to those who fall under phase 1A defined by the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, which includes police and fire personnel.

All personnel wanting to get the vaccine will need to make an appointment. Anyone who shows up without an appointment will be turned away at the clinic.

At this time, anyone outside of phase 1A will be vaccinated in Oconto County, and those who aren’t in the phase are asked to not call for an appointment.

Those who do fall under that phase can make an appointment by calling 920-834-6846.

Due to needing two doses of the vaccine, health officials say appointments for the second dose will be made for those participating at the clinic before they leave after receiving the first dose.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Seven day average for new coronavirus cases continues to fall, state reports one new death
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Nearly 9,000 fans were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Saturday for the Green Bay Packers...
Packers announce 6,500 tickets to be available for NFC Title game
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
UPDATE: Missing Marathon County man found dead
Coronavirus
DHS reports record amount of COVID-19 deaths for one day

Latest News

Steve Corrigan
Remembering Steve Corrigan
Ice on Lake Winnebago isn't thick enough to support vehicle traffic
Lake ice not ready for vehicles
A look at a frozen Lake Winnebago from Oshkosh.
Lake Winnebago ice conditions not ready for vehicle traffic
Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: New cases slightly over 1,000 Monday; death rate climbs