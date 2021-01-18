Oconto County health officials announce COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 1A personnel

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County Health Department says anyone who falls under vaccination phase 1A will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine next week.

County health officials say a COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Tuesday, January 26.

According to the health department, they are not publicly releasing the location of the clinic at this time in order to make sure the vaccine is only distributed to those in phase 1A.

Vaccines will only be given to those who fall under phase 1A defined by the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, which includes police and fire personnel.

All personnel wanting to get the vaccine will need to make an appointment. Anyone who shows up without an appointment will be turned away at the clinic.

At this time, anyone outside of phase 1A will be vaccinated in Oconto County, and those who aren’t in the phase are asked to not call for an appointment.

Those who do fall under that phase can make an appointment by calling 920-834-6846.

Due to needing two doses of the vaccine, health officials say appointments for the second dose will be made for those participating at the clinic before they leave after receiving the first dose.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.