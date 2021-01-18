Man in custody after woman stabbed in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was arrested after stabbing a woman in Shawano early Monday, police say.

At 3:55 a.m., Shawano Police were called to a “robbery in progress” in the 100 block of Robin Lane. They found a broken window and evidence of a struggle inside the home.

Police found a woman with several stab wounds. There were children in the home. The kids were not hurt.

Police applied a tourniquet and pressure bandages to the victim. She was taken to a hospital. No further information was released about her condition.

The suspect was arrested on a charge of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

Police say this is an active investigation. No names were released.

Officers did not say if the suspect knows the victim.

