Man in custody after woman stabbed in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was arrested after stabbing a woman in Shawano early Monday, police say.
At 3:55 a.m., Shawano Police were called to a “robbery in progress” in the 100 block of Robin Lane. They found a broken window and evidence of a struggle inside the home.
Police found a woman with several stab wounds. There were children in the home. The kids were not hurt.
Police applied a tourniquet and pressure bandages to the victim. She was taken to a hospital. No further information was released about her condition.
The suspect was arrested on a charge of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.
Police say this is an active investigation. No names were released.
Officers did not say if the suspect knows the victim.
