Local health care providers prepare to open mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As vaccination rollout continues across the state, area health care providers in northeast Wisconsin are getting ready by opening mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Multiple clinics will open this week as the state continues to ask the federal government for more COVID-19 vaccines to be allocated and delivered to Wisconsin every week.

Bellin Health and Prevea Health are doing their part to speed up the effort as they open vaccination sites.

Bellin will be opening up a clinic at their Ashwaubenon location Monday, while Prevea and UW-Green Bay will open a site at the Kress Events Center.

Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is only available to individuals in Phase 1A, which includes healthcare providers, nursing facility residents and staff members.

Recently, that phase was expanded to include first responders.

“We’re very excited. We knew to do this right you needed to continue to get bigger, scale up, scale up. UWGB will be one of our four sites in the state of Wisconsin where we have scaled up significantly. And yes, as of January 18, we’re allowed to immunize fire and police, so they’ll be coming in Monday throughout the week, as well as other people that are in that category 1A, health care, dental, dental hygienists, all can be able to book at UWGB next week,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, the President and CEO of Prevea Health.

Meijer will also be offering customers a chance to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the company, you can text “COVID” to 75049 to receive a link to register.

You can also register online by CLICKING HERE, or by visiting the Meijer Pharmacy.

Anyone wanting to register must answer three brief questions that allow Meijer pharmacies to determine which vaccine phase the patient is in.

As vaccines are received, company officials say they’ll contact the customer to provide a date for their vaccine. If you decline the date offered, officials say you’ll stay in the registration group for a future date, or opt out of the process if you change your mind, or receive the vaccine before the next date.

Meijer has locations in:

Grand Chute

Manitowoc

Howard

Sheboygan

West Bend

Escanaba

