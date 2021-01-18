How to properly reduce, reuse, and recycle during the pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More of us are staying home, working from home, and recycling more which is good news.

It was a record year for the amount of recyclables coming into the Brown County Resource Recovery. The recycling center has a message to the community.

“Typically through here we will see 28K-29K tons of material coming in and last year it was closer to 32K tons which may not sound like a lot, but it really is a significant amount,” said Mark Walter, Business Development Manager at the Port & Resource Recovery in Brown County.

More people are supporting small businesses, which is awesome, just remember to look at not getting the non-recyclable plastic utensils if you don’t need them, and with other materials, as always, check what is recyclable and what you can reuse.

Just as a reminder, each municipality handles waste differently, so if you’re not really sure on what’s recyclable or not , your best bet is to use the search tool WASTE WIZARD.

“It (Waste Wizard) covers all three counties, Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago, but will take you to the right source for the right location for your county,” said Walter.

Some other reminders: Don’t put plastic bags in your recycle bins. Take them to the appropriate facility, some grocery stores have bins, for example. Also, use the browncountyrecycle.org website to learn how to properly recycle, keeping in mind materials change over time. Lastly, if it’s too bulky to fit in the bin, break it down, or else it won’t make it through the system.

Just remember, reduce/reuse/recycle. It’s part of what’s called a circular economy.

“So when you take an aluminum can, you finish it up, you drink it you put it in the recycling bin, it’ll come back in, full, on the shelf, within 60 days, if you put it in the garbage, it’s going to go to a landfill, and that landfill it’s going to sit there, for a long long long time and nothing is going to happen to it,” said Walter.

