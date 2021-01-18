Driver arrested for suspected drunken driving after I-41 crash

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday after a crash on Shawano Ave in Howard.

At about 4 p.m., a pickup truck traveling north on I-41 crashed head on into a barrier near the Shawano Ave. exit.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the 21-year-old driver is being treated at a local hospital. He was placed under arrest for suspicion of drunken driving.

The passengers, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.

All three occupants are from the Oconto area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash is under investigation.

