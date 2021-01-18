CP in need of volunteers for telethon on WBAY

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The show will go on for the annual CP Teleton on WBAY.

The 2021 telethon is March 6 & 7. It benefits programs at CP that help people with special needs. Those programs include therapy, aquatic exercise, childcare and adult day services.

The telethon will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A majority of the event will be recorded ahead of time.

CP and WBAY will continue to have people answering phones live and taking pledges.

“We would have our bank of 26 VIPs answering phones, well now they have to be spread out and socially distanced across the entire auditorium, so we’re working with how does that effect our phones and phone lines that are all over the place? And how does that affect our cameras and how they’re operating,” says Kristen Paquet, Director of Donor Engagement and Marketing, CP.

CP is in need of VIPs to take pledges. CLICK HERE to learn how you can volunteer.

Again, the CP Telethon airs on WBAY on March 6 and March 7. March 6 hours are 6:30-10 p.m. March 7 hours are 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

