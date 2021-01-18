Advertisement

CP in need of volunteers for telethon on WBAY

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The show will go on for the annual CP Teleton on WBAY.

The 2021 telethon is March 6 & 7. It benefits programs at CP that help people with special needs. Those programs include therapy, aquatic exercise, childcare and adult day services.

The telethon will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A majority of the event will be recorded ahead of time.

CP and WBAY will continue to have people answering phones live and taking pledges.

“We would have our bank of 26 VIPs answering phones, well now they have to be spread out and socially distanced across the entire auditorium, so we’re working with how does that effect our phones and phone lines that are all over the place? And how does that affect our cameras and how they’re operating,” says Kristen Paquet, Director of Donor Engagement and Marketing, CP.

CP is in need of VIPs to take pledges. CLICK HERE to learn how you can volunteer.

Again, the CP Telethon airs on WBAY on March 6 and March 7. March 6 hours are 6:30-10 p.m. March 7 hours are 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Seven day average for new coronavirus cases continues to fall, state reports one new death
Nearly 9,000 fans were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Saturday for the Green Bay Packers...
Packers announce 6,500 tickets to be available for NFC Title game
Coronavirus
DHS reports record amount of COVID-19 deaths for one day
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
UPDATE: Missing Marathon County man found dead
Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building

Latest News

Appleton Police Dept. hosts toy ride along program.
Appleton Parks and Police Departments team up for new ‘Toy Ride Along’ program
January 15 Birthday Club
January 15 Birthday Club
WATCH: Barkhausen candlelit hikes
Barkhausen lights up trail for candlelit hikes
New North, Inc. Talent Hub
New North, Inc. providing more online workforce resources amid pandemic