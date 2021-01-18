COLDER AND BRISK ON TUESDAY

Occasional flurries or light snow will continue in spots this evening. As colder, drier air arrives tonight, this activity will come to an end. The clouds should thin overnight and lows will dip into the mid teens with single digits NORTH.

The wind will hold around 10 mph tonight, so our “feels-like temperatures” will slide back to near zero on Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a chilly, and at times, blustery day with highs limited to the middle teens and lower 20s. We should begin the day with some filtered sunshine, but clouds will thicken back up with time. Light snow may pass to the southwest of the Fox Valley late in the day.

The middle of the week is looking milder with highs back to near 30° on Wednesday and possibly into the mid 30s on Thursday. This time period will be a bit breezy, but should stay dry. A few flakes may fly late Thursday night into Friday morning... but, little to no accumulation is expected.

We’re also keeping an eye on Sunday’s NFC Championship game when the Packers will host the Buccaneers. Early indications suggest we’re going to get some snow. It’s too early to say how much at this point, but this snow chance has shown up on extended models for the last several days. Temperatures during the game will probably be in the middle and upper 20s. Keep informed over the next few days as we update your forecast.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Flurries end, then mostly cloudy... clouds thin late. Chills near 0. LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Some early sun, then cloudy skies. Single digit chills. Late flakes SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 20 LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, milder, and breezy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mild and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds with more flakes... mainly EARLY. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 24 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 21 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with snow showers possible. HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk wind at times. HIGH: 29

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.