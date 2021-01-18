Brown County Fair President passes away unexpectedly

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - From successful businessman, to Chairman of the Town of Ledgeview and President of the Brown County Fair, Steve Corrigan left his mark in this community.

He passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Friday at the age of 64.

As expected, hearts are heavy for the Corrigan family in Ledgeview.

“It was a hell of a surprise on Friday, but the good Lord has a reason,” says Don Corrigan, Steve’s brother.

With his brother Don, Steve Corrigan founded Corrigan’s Custom Built Structures in 1979.

“In our younger days, we let no mold grow under our feet, we kicked all the dust out and run hard, built over thousands and thousands of buildings and made thousands and thousands of friends,” recalls Don Corrigan.

In 1983, Steve Corrigan helped form the Town of De Pere volunteer fire department, then fought for the township’s name change to Ledgeview in 1994, where he served two terms as chairman.

“He was a fighter, he was, anybody that knows him will honestly say that,” says Don Corrigan with a chuckle.

That was never more evident than this summer.

As president of the Brown County Fair, Corrigan insisted children would have a place to show their animals.

“This year with the fair with Covid, he had to fight, had to fight a lot of restrictions to pull it off, but he had his mind made up and invited all the kids around the other counties that couldn’t have a fair to come to our fair,” says Don Corrigan.

Those who knew him best say Steve Corrigan always strived to help others.

“If a neighbor passed away, he was over there plowing their snow, taking care of the family to get through it,” explains Don Corrigan.

In many ways, Steve Corrigan was a cowboy at heart.

“He loved the rodeo, he loved cattle, so when he could get in there he brought the rodeo back to the fair and he was more proud of that than anything,” says Don Corrigan.

Except for his family and its heritage as the oldest family in the Town of Ledgeview dating back to 1857.

“He loved his grandkids and our farm, the Corrigan farm,” says Don Corrigan.

Steve Corrigan will be laid to rest Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking a donation be made to the Brown County Fair Association.

