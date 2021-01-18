Advertisement

After crash, Freedom man faces 5th OWI charge with child in the car

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Freedom was arrested Monday morning after a crash on Highway 47 for OWI with a child in the car. It would be his fifth offense for operating while intoxicated.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says it responded to a report of a crash involving a car and a semi on Hwy 47 at County Highway S just before 9 A.M.

Troopers say Brian Brennan, 40, had a blood-alcohol level above 0.02, which is his limit because of prior OWI convictions. He had a child under 16 with him.

Brennan was taken to the Outagamie County Jail.

