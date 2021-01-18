A FEW AFTERNOON SNOW SHOWERS

There’s a cold front moving through Wisconsin. This boundary is creating flurries and light snow showers. A thin coating of snow is possible today, but snowblowers will stay in the garage. As colder and drier air arrives this evening, these flakes should come to an end.

With cloudy skies and the light snow showers, temperatures will hold fairly steady. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s, with wind chills in the upper teens. As temperatures drop tonight, our “feels-like temperatures” will slide back to near zero. This plunge of cold air will be short lived though, as temperatures rise again into the midweek.

We’re also keeping an eye on Sunday’s Packers playoff game against the Buccaneers. Early indications suggest we’re going to get some snow... It’s too early to say how much at this point, but at first blush, it looks like a light to moderate event. Temperatures during the game will probably be near or just below the freezing mark. Keep informed over the next few days as we update your forecast...

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: W 10-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Cloudy skies. Chance of a snow shower... A thin coating is possible. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Snappy cold. Late chills near 0°. LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Some early sun, then cloudy skies. Single digit chills. HIGH: 21 LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild, but blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with more flakes. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 24 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 22 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Snow likely. HIGH: 31

