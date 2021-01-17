Advertisement

Wisconsin representatives sound off on impeachment vote

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - President Donald Trump is the only U.S. President to be impeached twice, and two of Wisconsin’s representatives are sounding off on their vote this past week regarding the impeachment.

10 Republicans in the House joined Democrats in charging President Trump with incitement of insurrection at the U.S. Capitol after the president was accused of stirring up his supporters.

Violence at the Capitol led to five deaths, including one Capitol Police officer.

Wisconsin Congressmen voted along party lines - three democrats voted for impeachment, and five republicans opposed the measure.

Representatives Tom Tiffany and Gwen Moore sounded off on the topic Sunday morning on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY-TV.

“I hope there is a full investigation of what happened on January 6th. For example, a man from Utah - he was there - we need to know the full scope of what happened and we did not do that,” said Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Minocqua).

“He has committed impeachable offenses, even Mitch McConnell believes - I think he is dangerous - another opportunity for him to commit high crimes and misdemeanors,” said Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Milwaukee).

Security in Washington, D.C. has reached historic levels ahead of President-elect joe Biden’s inauguration this Wednesday.

For the first time in more than 150 years, the outgoing President won’t attend Inauguration Day.

