Advertisement

Wisconsin grocers push for phase 1B vaccination inclusion

By Brittney Ermon
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Grocery store workers are currently not included in Wisconsin’s phase 1B vaccination plan, and some advocates are pushing for the industry to be vaccinated.

“We were considered critical essential workers,” Tim Metcalfe, Metcalfe’s Market owner said. ‘Without essential workers in the food industry, there aren’t grocery stores. There isn’t food at your table.”

Scanning groceries and keeping food in pantries is what grocery store workers continued to do amid the pandemic. Grocers didn’t stop checking out customers as covid cases increased across the state.

“When everybody was safe at home, we were here,” Metcalfe said.

Grocery employees are faced with hundreds of customers per day. Metcalfe said it’s time grocers get the vaccine.

“So I wrote that letter to advocate for not just my employees, but all grocery store workers here in the state of Wisconsin,” he said.

He sent the letter to Gov. Tony Evers and other top officials charged with making the decisions. He urged officials to include grocery workers in the next round.

“I was shocked. I was speechless because we had no answers. We had no explanation. There was no rationale,” Brandon Scholz, Wisconsin Grocers Association president said.

He said his phone line has been busy with grocery workers baffled over the decision.

“The message to grocery store workers? You’re just not that important anymore so we’re going to put you in with the general public,” Scholz said.

The CDC recommends grocery store workers are vaccinated in the second phase alongside other frontline essential workers.

Scholz said the state needs to follow the federal guidance or over 60,000 grocery workers across the state will be impacted.

“We don’t understand. We’re like wait a minute. We’ve been important up until now, and now we’re not so important anymore. What are we supposed to do?” he said.

“Getting these employees vaccinated as soon as possible is important,” Metcalfe said

The public can comment on the recommendations for the next phase through Monday at 4 p.m. You can find information on how to email DHS, here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
DHS reports record amount of COVID-19 deaths for one day
President-elect Joe Biden listens during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16,...
Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions
Lifelong Packer fan, Joe Dombrowski, traveled half-way across the country to make sure he could...
“I’ll go to the moon” to see the Packers: diehard fan travels 1,000 miles, despite having no ticket for the game
Ruth Stryzewski (left) of Oshkosh, who turns 109 in February, is inspiring people after...
108-year-old Oshkosh woman beats COVID-19
Front line workers were invited to Saturday's Packers game at Lambeau Field.
Lambeau Field ready to host 8,000+ fans for playoff game

Latest News

A local Packers fan sells prints and canvasses of the players.
Local man makes Packers art
Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Howard World War II veteran turns 100
Howard World War II veteran turns 100
Nearly 9,000 fans were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Saturday for the Green Bay Packers...
Ticketed fans experience Lambeau under Covid-19 protocols, as nearly 9000 watch Packers beat the Rams