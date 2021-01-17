Packers beat Rams, will host NFC Championship game next Sunday

(AP) - Aaron Rodgers made sure he’d get the opportunity to play an NFC championship game at home for the first time in his Hall of Fame-caliber career.

For the first time since 2007, the NFC Championship game will be held at Lambeau Field after the Green Bay Packers held off the Los Angeles Rams Saturday afternoon in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

The NFC Championship Game is coming to Lambeau Field for the first time since 2007! #Packers leave no doubt, 32-18 over the Los Angeles Rams. One more to Tampa! — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 17, 2021

Hard to believe in the ridiculously great era of quarterbacking in GB with Favre and Rodgers, this will just be the 3rd NFC Title game @LambeauField (and 1st for Rodgers). Won in '96, lost in '07. 2020 -??? #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 17, 2021

This will be the second consecutive NFC Championship appearance by the Packers, who have been coached by Matt LaFleur the past two years. Last year, they fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the matchup.

THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME IS COMING TO LAMBEAU FIELD‼️#PackersUnited | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/4nMeYamTgI — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 17, 2021

Aaron Rodgers could barely keep the smile off his face throughout his postgame Zoom. One of the biggest came when asked about finally playing in an NFC title game at home: "It means a lot. Jordy (Nelson) and I talked about it... https://t.co/YoAAatPAB8 pic.twitter.com/Mngf3nWaa7 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 17, 2021

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: "This is such a special honor...I think it's one of the greatest honors of my life- at this point- to lead this team." — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 17, 2021

Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday.

The Packers #1 scoring offense becomes just the 2nd team (in 18 games) this season to score 30 pts against the Rams #1 scoring defense. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 17, 2021

Another one from @EliasSports:



Aaron Rodgers has 190 career starts in the regular season, the most by any starting QB at the time of his first Conference Championship start at HOME.



That distinction was previously held by Fran Tarkenton (187). — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 17, 2021

Green Bay’s potent offense overpowered the Rams’ vaunted defense for much of the day.

If the No. 1 scoring defense can't slow down the Packers, who can?



"Nobody," Davante Adams said adding that the only ones that can stop them is themselves. "I think that's been proven at this point." https://t.co/pazUtMlRn7 pic.twitter.com/vyKfWCgrXA — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 17, 2021

#Packers center Corey Linsley on how the offense performed against the #Rams: "It gives us a lot of confidence...we can see things we did against them and try to replicate it." — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 17, 2021

The Packers didn’t allow any sacks despite playing without injured All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari.

and oh yeah, #Packers rushed for 188 yards.....and they were MISSING a 1st team All-Pro LT https://t.co/kddSeEwFFB — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 17, 2021

Rodgers describes O-line play as "stellar, because word is rooted in stars. And they were the stars of the game." #Packers https://t.co/kddSeEwFFB — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 17, 2021

Green Bay sacked Jared Goff four times.

Next weekend’s game will be played at 2:05 p.m.

Rodgers gesturing to the crowd to get loud and celebrate. The Packers are hosting the NFC Championship, next Sunday at 2:05 pm CT — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 17, 2021

The Packers will either face the New Orleans Saints or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As far as next weekend’s forecast?

Early forecast for Sunday at Lambeau for #NFCChampionship is possible snow and high of 26 #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 17, 2021

