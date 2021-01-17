Advertisement

Packers beat Rams, will host NFC Championship game next Sunday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to Aaron Jones...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to Aaron Jones against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Aaron Rodgers made sure he’d get the opportunity to play an NFC championship game at home for the first time in his Hall of Fame-caliber career.

For the first time since 2007, the NFC Championship game will be held at Lambeau Field after the Green Bay Packers held off the Los Angeles Rams Saturday afternoon in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

This will be the second consecutive NFC Championship appearance by the Packers, who have been coached by Matt LaFleur the past two years. Last year, they fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the matchup.

Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday.

Green Bay’s potent offense overpowered the Rams’ vaunted defense for much of the day.

The Packers didn’t allow any sacks despite playing without injured All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Green Bay sacked Jared Goff four times.

Next weekend’s game will be played at 2:05 p.m.

The Packers will either face the New Orleans Saints or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As far as next weekend’s forecast?

We’ll have more on the game during the 10 p.m. news Saturday, as well as On the Clock at 10:35 Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin set one-day record for COVID-19 vaccinations, reports fewer cases and deaths
Coronavirus
DHS reports record amount of COVID-19 deaths for one day
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Lifelong Packer fan, Joe Dombrowski, traveled half-way across the country to make sure he could...
“I’ll go to the moon” to see the Packers: diehard fan travels 1,000 miles, despite having no ticket for the game
Kristina Shelton has defeated incumbent Rep. Staush Gruszynski (D) in the partisan primary for...
Green Bay school board VP resigns as board looks to vote on plan for in-person classes

Latest News

Howard World War II veteran turns 100
Howard World War II veteran turns 100
Nearly 9,000 fans were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Saturday for the Green Bay Packers...
Ticketed fans experience Lambeau under Covid-19 protocols, as nearly 9000 watch Packers beat the Rams
Brothers meet at Minneapolis airport
Brothers united for the first time
On Saturday, friends and family of Ralph Walters helped him celebrate his 100th birthday in...
Howard World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday