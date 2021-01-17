Packers beat Rams, will host NFC Championship game next Sunday
(AP) - Aaron Rodgers made sure he’d get the opportunity to play an NFC championship game at home for the first time in his Hall of Fame-caliber career.
For the first time since 2007, the NFC Championship game will be held at Lambeau Field after the Green Bay Packers held off the Los Angeles Rams Saturday afternoon in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.
This will be the second consecutive NFC Championship appearance by the Packers, who have been coached by Matt LaFleur the past two years. Last year, they fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the matchup.
Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday.
Green Bay’s potent offense overpowered the Rams’ vaunted defense for much of the day.
The Packers didn’t allow any sacks despite playing without injured All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari.
Green Bay sacked Jared Goff four times.
Next weekend’s game will be played at 2:05 p.m.
The Packers will either face the New Orleans Saints or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
As far as next weekend’s forecast?
