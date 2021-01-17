Advertisement

Marathon County Sheriff asking for help looking for missing man

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for Cory Moegenburg.(wsaw)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff and Antigo Police Department are asking for help looking for 49-year-old Cory Moegenburg.

A Facebook post on the Sheriff’s page reads:

Cory was last seen the afternoon of Tuesday, January 12th. His vehicle was located in the west unit of the Eau Claire Dells Marathon County Park. Cory is 49 years old and 5′10″ tall approximately 185 pounds. Cory was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt and may have on his tan Carhartt jacket. If anyone saw Cory around the time of his disappearance or has information to pass on to law enforcement please contact the Antigo Police Department or the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

MISSING: The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for Cory...

Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin set one-day record for COVID-19 vaccinations, reports fewer cases and deaths
Coronavirus
DHS reports record amount of COVID-19 deaths for one day
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Lifelong Packer fan, Joe Dombrowski, traveled half-way across the country to make sure he could...
“I’ll go to the moon” to see the Packers: diehard fan travels 1,000 miles, despite having no ticket for the game
Kristina Shelton has defeated incumbent Rep. Staush Gruszynski (D) in the partisan primary for...
Green Bay school board VP resigns as board looks to vote on plan for in-person classes

Latest News

Appleton Police Dept. hosts toy ride along program.
Appleton Parks and Police Departments team up for new ‘Toy Ride Along’ program
January 15 Birthday Club
January 15 Birthday Club
WATCH: Barkhausen candlelit hikes
Barkhausen lights up trail for candlelit hikes
New North, Inc. Talent Hub
New North, Inc. providing more online workforce resources amid pandemic
Give Big Green Bay hopes for a bigger year