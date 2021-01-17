Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is in jail after reportedly driving his car up the exterior stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building and against traffic, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD says it responded to the report around 12:11 a.m. Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they found that 44-year-old Willie Burks was intoxicated. Witnesses told police that Burks had driven up the steps and around the exterior landing platform of the Capitol building.

According to officers, Burks eventually parked his car, after driving against traffic, and was contacted by police.

Burks was arrested for third offence operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

NBC15 contacted MPD who said it doesn’t believe Burks was involved in any demonstrations.

