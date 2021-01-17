Local man makes Packers art

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Packers fans show their love of the green and gold with cheese hats and jerseys, but one Green Bay local has a different way of showing the Packers how big of a fan he is. Wes Hoida makes Packers art.

The 23-year-old started drawing the players about six years ago to have something for the players to sign at training camp and has since turned the passion into a fully-developed business.

He’s even gotten to meet some players and give them his artwork.

“The unofficial artist of the Green Bay Packers,” as he calls himself, sells drawings, canvasses and prints on his website ranging from $20 to $3,500. CLICK HERE to access his website.

Part of the proceeds from each piece go to March of Dimes and The Chris Kyle Frog Foundation for military families.

These creations make the perfect gift for a Packer-lover in your life.

A local Packers fan sells prints and canvasses of the players. (WBAY)

