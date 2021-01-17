Group rescuing injured pelicans asks communities to make power lines more visible

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of concerned citizens are asking communities to help make sure more birds don’t become injured after working to rescue five injured and stranded birds at the mouth of the Fox River.

As Action 2 News first reported, the concerned group of citizens first attempted to rescue the five birds on Friday so they could be rehabilitated.

That day, they were able to capture one pelican, and found a second one had died.

On Sunday, the rescuers returned to the location in hopes of catching the last three birds.

Rescuers say the saved pelican from Friday, as well as the dead pelican, both suffered identical wing factures, which are believed to be from coming in contact with power lines.

Now, group members are asking for communities to help and try to stop this from happening again.

“The power lines need to be essentially bird proofed, which is putting the orange balls on the power lines so the birds have a chance to see them before running into them. As you can see, humans can barely see them up there right now with the sun against it, let alone a bird flying at it,” said Anastasia Lee Johnson of Green Bay.

Once the three remaining birds are captured, they’ll be taken to rehab at the Raptor Education Group.

