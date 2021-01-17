Green Bay Police host food drive, donations accepted through Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members are able to drop off non-perishable food and household supplies through Monday at the Green Bay Police Department as they hold a food drive to support those who have been impacted by the pandemic.

According to Green Bay police, the department organized and is hosting the drive in honor and recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as well as King’s legacy of service.

Drop boxes for the items and household supplies will be in the department’s lobby through Monday, January 18.

The department is located at 307 S. Adams Street.

Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation can do so at the Howe Community Resource Center, located at 526 S. Monroe Avenue. You can also do so by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.