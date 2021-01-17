Advertisement

Brothers united for the first time

Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two brothers are meeting face to face for the first time this weekend.

Norlyn Freese of Marshfield opened a letter from his mother in June 2019 that changed his life.

“She’d left me an envelope that said on it, ‘only open upon my death.’ So I put these things in a lockbox and shut it up. Well, a year ago last June she passed away, and we were looking for a will, and in the box was that letter,” Freese said.

The letter said he had an older brother who was put up for adoption. His parents had the boy out of wedlock in the ’50s, when that was stigmatized, especially in places like small-town Iowa. Freese decided an at-home genetic test might help him track his brother down.

It turned out that Freese and his brother’s daughter had both taken the test. It identified them as related. He contacted her, and the next day his brother Douglas Hansen called him from his new home in Ecuador. That was back in March.

“Well, Unfortunately that’s when COVID really kicked in for us here, and that kind of ended that, and they got under that lockdown, and there was absolutely no way to get to him once I landed,” Freese said.

Some eased travel restrictions allowed that meeting to finally take place this weekend. The brothers met for the first time.

The two say this is the first of many planned visits.

“From having basically no family as an only child other than cousins and things, to having someone close, was big,” said Freese.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin set one-day record for COVID-19 vaccinations, reports fewer cases and deaths
Coronavirus
DHS reports record amount of COVID-19 deaths for one day
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Lifelong Packer fan, Joe Dombrowski, traveled half-way across the country to make sure he could...
“I’ll go to the moon” to see the Packers: diehard fan travels 1,000 miles, despite having no ticket for the game
Kristina Shelton has defeated incumbent Rep. Staush Gruszynski (D) in the partisan primary for...
Green Bay school board VP resigns as board looks to vote on plan for in-person classes

Latest News

Howard World War II veteran turns 100
Howard World War II veteran turns 100
Nearly 9,000 fans were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Saturday for the Green Bay Packers...
Ticketed fans experience Lambeau under Covid-19 protocols, as nearly 9000 watch Packers beat the Rams
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to Aaron Jones...
Packers beat Rams, will host NFC Championship game next Sunday
On Saturday, friends and family of Ralph Walters helped him celebrate his 100th birthday in...
Howard World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday