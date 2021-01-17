ACTIVE, BUT GENERALLY DRY WEATHER THIS WEEK

Skies will be cloudy tonight as lows settle into the teens NORTH and lower 20s elsewhere. Monday will be cloudy, although intervals of filtered sunshine are possible. Highs should climb to near 30 degrees... which is still about 5° above average for mid-January.

Skies may clear some Monday night and lows will dip into the mid teens. Clouds should increase Tuesday afternoon, and some late-day flakes are possible... especially southwest of the Fox Cities. Tuesday will be a colder day with highs in the lower 20s and a brisk west wind.

That breeze picks up and turns more southwesterly on Wednesday, pushing highs back up to near 30. But, lows that morning will be near 10° with chills potentially below zero. Snow showers may pass north of the area through the day. Thursday looks to be in the mildest day of the week with highs in the lower half of the 30s.

A dry cold front pushes through by Friday, and temperatures will dip to more seasonable levels... perhaps even a little colder than average. Highs will be in the lower 20s Friday and Saturday. The start of next weekend looks dry, but snow showers could develop into Sunday. Check back for updates through the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: W 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy but quiet. Mild for January. LOW: 22

MLK Day: Mostly cloudy skies with a brisk wind at times. HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. PM flakes southwest. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 22 LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder and breezy. Snow showers NORTH? HIGH: 30 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mild and breezy with a partly cloudy skies. Breezy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Colder and blustery. Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 22 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cold. Clouds increase late. HIGH: 21 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. HIGH: 26

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.