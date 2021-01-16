Wisconsin veterans offered COVID-19 vaccinations at Milwaukee VA

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans who are 65 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine this weekend in Milwaukee if they’re enrolled with the Milwaukee VA and its clinics in Green Bay, Appleton, Cleveland and Union Grove.

A walk-in vaccination clinic runs Saturday through Monday, January 15-18, at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave. Veterans who get a shot must be able to come back in about three weeks to receive the second dose.

The clinic is limited to 500 doses each day.

Veterans should go to the east entrance, which opens at 7:15 each day. Valet parking is not available. Because of limited space, veterans are asked to come alone if they don’t need assistance from a family member. Bring ID, and the VA will confirm enrollment.

Face masks and social distancing are required. If you’re feeling ill, don’t go.

Vaccinations will be available by appointment after January 18. The Milwaukee VA says it will call veterans 65 and older to schedule appointments.

People who already have a vaccination appointment at a VA clinic or medical center should keep that appointment and skip this clinic.

