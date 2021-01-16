Weather conditions cause man to be rescued from Lake Winnebago

BROTHERTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a man is safe after he was unable to find his way back to shore while ice fishing on Lake Winnebago Friday night.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at about 8:09 p.m. from a 46-year-old man, saying he was unable to find his way back to shore due to the weather conditions and needed help.

The Sheriff’s Office says contact with the man’s cell phone was lost.

Authorities say the man was found unharmed by search crews nearly two hours later at 9:52 p.m., and was west of Brothertown Harbor on Lake Winnebago.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says he was about 0.9 miles off shore.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately provided.

