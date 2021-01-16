Advertisement

Weather conditions cause man to be rescued from Lake Winnebago

Lake Winnebago
Lake Winnebago(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROTHERTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a man is safe after he was unable to find his way back to shore while ice fishing on Lake Winnebago Friday night.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at about 8:09 p.m. from a 46-year-old man, saying he was unable to find his way back to shore due to the weather conditions and needed help.

The Sheriff’s Office says contact with the man’s cell phone was lost.

Authorities say the man was found unharmed by search crews nearly two hours later at 9:52 p.m., and was west of Brothertown Harbor on Lake Winnebago.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says he was about 0.9 miles off shore.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately provided.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin set one-day record for COVID-19 vaccinations, reports fewer cases and deaths
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Lifelong Packer fan, Joe Dombrowski, traveled half-way across the country to make sure he could...
“I’ll go to the moon” to see the Packers: diehard fan travels 1,000 miles, despite having no ticket for the game
Info of hundreds of Wisconsin Medicaid members may have been exposed
Kristina Shelton has defeated incumbent Rep. Staush Gruszynski (D) in the partisan primary for...
Green Bay school board VP resigns as board looks to vote on plan for in-person classes

Latest News

Favre on TwinSpires
Favre on TwinSpires
Coronavirus
DHS reports record amount of COVID-19 deaths for one day
A general view of Lambeau Field before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los...
LIVE BLOG: Packers lead Rams 25-10
Brown County Sheriff's Office
One in custody following shots fired incident in Howard