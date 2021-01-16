Advertisement

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Friday, January 15

Green Bay Packers' Adrian Amos celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the...
Green Bay Packers' Adrian Amos celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Shark Tank,” which usually airs Friday at 7 P.M., will air Sunday afternoon at 4 o’clock.

The First Alert Sports team presents a playoff special, “Cover 2: Road 2 Tampa” Friday at 7, previewing the Packers-Rams matchup and a look at the Packers’ run for the Super Bowl.

The special features interviews with Brett Favre and Charles Woodson, reporting by Dave Schroeder and Baillie Burmaster, and analysis and predictions from our On the Clock pundits, Rob Demovsky, Jason Wilde, Mark Daniels and guest Lindsey Thiry.

Watch it on WBAY-TV or online at https://www.wbay.com/livestream.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin COVID-19 death rate rises, highest in 100 days
Green Bay school board to reconsider gating criteria; board pres. says he never committed to 4-week timeline
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Bellin Health announces COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Ashwaubenon
Wisconsin set one-day record for COVID-19 vaccinations, reports fewer cases and deaths
Kyle Rittenhouse is seen at a bar flashing what appears to be the white power sign. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors seek restrictions on Rittenhouse after bar stop

Latest News

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Friday’s “General Hospital” available online
ABC announces “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” hosts
Still frame from "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" (1970)
Your guide to holiday programs on WBAY-TV
Chris Harrison presents the award for outstanding lead actress at the 43rd annual Daytime Emmy...
Programming note: “The Bachelorette” and “The Good Doctor"