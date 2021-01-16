PROGRAMMING NOTE: Friday, January 15

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Shark Tank,” which usually airs Friday at 7 P.M., will air Sunday afternoon at 4 o’clock.

The First Alert Sports team presents a playoff special, “Cover 2: Road 2 Tampa” Friday at 7, previewing the Packers-Rams matchup and a look at the Packers’ run for the Super Bowl.

The special features interviews with Brett Favre and Charles Woodson, reporting by Dave Schroeder and Baillie Burmaster, and analysis and predictions from our On the Clock pundits, Rob Demovsky, Jason Wilde, Mark Daniels and guest Lindsey Thiry.

Watch it on WBAY-TV or online at https://www.wbay.com/livestream.

