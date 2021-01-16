One in custody following shots fired incident in Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say no one was injured during an early morning incident that led to shots being fired Saturday in the Village of Howard.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the 2000 block of Memorial Drive in Howard at about 4:50 a.m. for a report of a disturbance.

The Sheriff’s Office says at one point, shots were fired by a suspect involved in the incident.

Authorities tell Action 2 News that although two males and two females were taken into custody, only one person has been jailed on charges. The Sheriff’s Office says the other three were detained temporarily until the scene was safe.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including two armored vehicles known as Bearcat’s.

The name of the person detained for charges wasn’t immediately released.

