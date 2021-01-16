Advertisement

One in custody following shots fired incident in Howard

Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown County Sheriff's Office(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say no one was injured during an early morning incident that led to shots being fired Saturday in the Village of Howard.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the 2000 block of Memorial Drive in Howard at about 4:50 a.m. for a report of a disturbance.

The Sheriff’s Office says at one point, shots were fired by a suspect involved in the incident.

Authorities tell Action 2 News that although two males and two females were taken into custody, only one person has been jailed on charges. The Sheriff’s Office says the other three were detained temporarily until the scene was safe.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including two armored vehicles known as Bearcat’s.

The name of the person detained for charges wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin set one-day record for COVID-19 vaccinations, reports fewer cases and deaths
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Lifelong Packer fan, Joe Dombrowski, traveled half-way across the country to make sure he could...
“I’ll go to the moon” to see the Packers: diehard fan travels 1,000 miles, despite having no ticket for the game
Info of hundreds of Wisconsin Medicaid members may have been exposed
Kristina Shelton has defeated incumbent Rep. Staush Gruszynski (D) in the partisan primary for...
Green Bay school board VP resigns as board looks to vote on plan for in-person classes

Latest News

Favre on TwinSpires
Favre on TwinSpires
Coronavirus
DHS reports record amount of COVID-19 deaths for one day
A general view of Lambeau Field before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los...
LIVE BLOG: Packers lead Rams 25-10
Lake Winnebago
Weather conditions cause man to be rescued from Lake Winnebago