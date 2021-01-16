On the Clock: NFC Divisional Round Preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will play the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday afternoon at 3:35 PM in the NFC Divisional Round. WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ previewed the matchup during Sunday Sports Night: Cover 2.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• Packers Offense Vs. Rams Defense

• Who is the Rams biggest offensive threat?

• Does the Packers Defense deserve more respect?

• What I Heard

• Ad Libs

The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/The Athletic’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth.

