LIVE BLOG: Packers lead Rams 25-10
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers (13-3) will be in the NFL spotlight Saturday afternoon as they host the Los Angeles Rams (11-6) during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Saturday’s game is the first playoff game of the weekend, and the winner will take on the victor of Sunday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship.
Both the NFC and AFC Championship games will be played on January 24.
As noted in Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Rams, the Packers have the #1 scoring offense in the NFL, while the Rams have the #1 scoring defense.
Team officials say this will only be the third postseason meeting between the two franchises. Each club has won one of the previous two meetings – the Rams in 2001, and the Packers in 1967.
During the regular season, the Rams won the last matchup in 2018, however the Packers have won five of the last six games, which go back to 2007.
The Rams, who are the 6th seed, are coming off a 30-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Packers had a bye last week after securing the #1 seed.
So far, the Packers are 5-1 during the last six divisional games after a bye, and overall, are 10-10 in the divisional round.
In addition, the team is 7-1 at home during the divisional round of the playoffs.
As previously reported, for the first time all season, Lambeau Field will have between 8-9,000 fans in the stands, with about 6,500 of those being season ticket holders. The rest will be made of invited guests such as first responders, health care workers, military members, and family of Packers staff.
The game is airing on FOX, and kickoff is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. at Lambeau Field. Kevin Burkhardt will be doing play-by-play, while Daryl Johnston will be the analyst. Pam Oliver will report from the sidelines.
As part of the hype around the playoff game, avid Packers fan rapper Lil Wayne released a new single entitled “Green and Yellow” on Friday.
Packers Tight End Robert Tonyan penned a letter to Packers fans earlier this week regarding the team and their playoff journey, and also shared a personal story.
The Packers won the coin toss, and elected to defer it in the first half.
The Rams went three and out in their first series of the game.
During the Packers first drive, a few big plays were made as they made their way down the field.
However the plays only amounted to a field goal attempt from Crosby, who put three points on the board after making a 24-yard kick.
On the next drive for the Rams, Tyler Lancaster went down for the Packers.
Although the Rams moved quickly downfield, some confusion on a 4th down attempt and an offsides penalty caused them to attempt a 37 yard field goal, which was good.
Packers player Krys Barnes was spotted going to the locker room towards the end of the first quarter.
The game stood at 3-3 at the end of the first.
The Packers announced soon after that Barnes has a thumb injury.
The Rams were then penalized for a face mask.
The Packers were able to put another seven on the board after a short pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams to make it 10-3.
During the second quarter, Goff was sacked by Za’Darius Smith for a loss of seven, causing a 3 and 14 scenario. The Rams failed to convert and punted.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the punt allowed the Packers to start on their own 38 yard line.
In addition, linebacker Krys Barnes was spotted running back out to the field for the Packers.
In addition, flurries were also falling during the second quarter.
On that same drive, the Packers got to the red zone, and Rodgers ran for a one yard touchdown to put another six on the board.
The Packers then attempted a two point conversion after a kick formation but failed, leaving the Packers at 16-3.
The Rams got to the red zone with less than a minute to go in the first half, and put six on the board with less than 30 seconds to go in the half after Goff threw a short pass to Jefferson.
The extra point was good, making it 16-10 with 29 seconds to go.
A few big plays in that drive got the Packers within field goal range, and Crosby made a 39 yard field goal, making it 19-10 at the half.
The Packers will receive to start the second half.
Crosby got to the field after the half later than his teammates, and JK Scott was seen practicing field goal kicks.
On the first play of the half, Aaron Jones ran up the middle for 60 yards, putting the Packers in the red zone early in the half. The next play, Rodgers threw an incomplete pass.
That play set up a touchdown from Aaron Jones at the one yard line.
The Packers attempted a two point conversion, but failed, making it a 25-10 game.
Crosby did return to the field to kick the ball to the Rams for their first drive of the half.
The Rams went three and out, with help by a sack from Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary, which caused a loss of nine yards.
