LIVE BLOG: Packers lead Rams 25-10

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers (13-3) will be in the NFL spotlight Saturday afternoon as they host the Los Angeles Rams (11-6) during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Saturday’s game is the first playoff game of the weekend, and the winner will take on the victor of Sunday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship.

Both the NFC and AFC Championship games will be played on January 24.

As noted in Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Rams, the Packers have the #1 scoring offense in the NFL, while the Rams have the #1 scoring defense.

Team officials say this will only be the third postseason meeting between the two franchises. Each club has won one of the previous two meetings – the Rams in 2001, and the Packers in 1967.

During the regular season, the Rams won the last matchup in 2018, however the Packers have won five of the last six games, which go back to 2007.

The Rams, who are the 6th seed, are coming off a 30-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

From the great @EpKap of @ESPNStatsInfo:



Keep an eye on the halftime score today because ... Sean McVay is 37-0 as a HC when leading at halftime including the playoffs.



Aaron Rodgers is 1-7 in his playoff career when trailing at halftime (only win 2014 Divisional vs Cowboys). — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the Packers had a bye last week after securing the #1 seed.

So far, the Packers are 5-1 during the last six divisional games after a bye, and overall, are 10-10 in the divisional round.

In addition, the team is 7-1 at home during the divisional round of the playoffs.

As previously reported, for the first time all season, Lambeau Field will have between 8-9,000 fans in the stands, with about 6,500 of those being season ticket holders. The rest will be made of invited guests such as first responders, health care workers, military members, and family of Packers staff.

I don’t care how many fans we have in Lambeau tonight. We better hear y’all all night. And if you not in the stadium, we wanna hear you through your tv! #GoPackGo — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) January 16, 2021

Although the sun was shining earlier in the day, anyone attending the game should expect cloudy skies, with highs in the mid 30′s. CLICK HERE to get your game day forecast.

Shinin like a Bart Star‼️It’s GameDay 🗣 — Za'Darius Smith (@TheRealZSmith) January 16, 2021

Balmy (by Tundra standards) 36 degrees under cloud cover less than two hours before kickoff. A northwest breeze brings the feel like temp to 27. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

The game is airing on FOX, and kickoff is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. at Lambeau Field. Kevin Burkhardt will be doing play-by-play, while Daryl Johnston will be the analyst. Pam Oliver will report from the sidelines.

No matter the outcome, the Action 2 News Sports team will have highlights and postgame reaction on Action 2 News at 10 on Saturday, as well as Cover 2, which airs Sunday night at 10:35.

CLICK HERE to watch the preview about the NFC Divisional Round on ‘On the Clock’. You can also CLICK HERE to watch Brett Favre talk about the Packers’ future in the playoffs.

Want to share your Packers spirit? CLICK HERE to submit pictures and videos of you, your family members, or friends wearing Packers apparel. You may be featured on-air, or in our online slideshow.

As part of the hype around the playoff game, avid Packers fan rapper Lil Wayne released a new single entitled “Green and Yellow” on Friday.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 NEW SINGLE “Green and Yellow” OUT NOW on all platforms!!!! Let’s get that 5th one baby!!! 🤙🏾🧀💚💛💚💛 #GoPackGohttps://t.co/q6BdfmaRvL — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 16, 2021

Wow, just listened to @LilTunechi new Green and Yellow on the way to Lambeau, shed a tear! Hype level now at 💯. — John Kuhn (@kuhnj30) January 16, 2021

Packers Tight End Robert Tonyan penned a letter to Packers fans earlier this week regarding the team and their playoff journey, and also shared a personal story.

Just got around to reading this...my takeaway:



The #Packers player-led team is more real than some of us could ever know (going off stories shared here).



Accountability from leaders is a crucial part of being a great team and pushing players.

https://t.co/M2XHeHNoJk — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 14, 2021

It's the first time this season I actually feel like you can really hear the fans. There is definitely more juice than usual #LARvsGB — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 16, 2021

The Packers won the coin toss, and elected to defer it in the first half.

Referee is Ronald Torbert, flip captains are Tim Boyle and Jared Goff. Goff calls heads, it's tails, GB wins and defers. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

The Rams went three and out in their first series of the game.

Goff had Woods open vs dropping P Smith on third and 6 but threw it behind him, a 3 and out. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

During the Packers first drive, a few big plays were made as they made their way down the field.

confidence booster for MVS...great hands catch there and move for yards #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 16, 2021

Since 2008 and including playoffs, Aaron Rodgers entered today with 41 passes for 1,146 yards and 17 TD on "free plays" -- all most in the NFL. He added a 27-yarder to EQ St. Brown on the game's opening drive today. https://t.co/Pl0mUnA78a — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

However the plays only amounted to a field goal attempt from Crosby, who put three points on the board after making a 24-yard kick.

The Packers had scored TD's on their last 21 goal-to-go opportunities... FG to start. Hate to see it against the #1 defense in the NFL. 3-0 GB lead — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

Best red zone offense stopped in the red zone. Crosby is good from 24. 3-0 Pack. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

Packers scored 73 points on opening drives in the regular season, most by any team in the last 20 seasons.



That was only the third time this season the Packers kicked a FG in a goal-to-goal situation. They had scored a TD on 21 straight goal-to-go... https://t.co/k14cVxJlLq — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

On the next drive for the Rams, Tyler Lancaster went down for the Packers.

Tyler Lancaster slow to get up and walks off on his own. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

Nevermind. He came off and Kirksey is in so they're going nickel — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

Although the Rams moved quickly downfield, some confusion on a 4th down attempt and an offsides penalty caused them to attempt a 37 yard field goal, which was good.

Rams late with personnel change and McVay burns a timeout, ball at the GB 14. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

Rams were awkward there. LaFleur wanted 12 in the huddle. Was a weird pre-snap sequence there — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

FS. 4th and 6 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

THINGS ARE GETTING SPICY AT LAMBEAU #LARvsGB — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 16, 2021

Matt Gay good from 37, back even at 3. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

Packers player Krys Barnes was spotted going to the locker room towards the end of the first quarter.

Krys Barnes is running to the locker room right now while the offense is on the field. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

The game stood at 3-3 at the end of the first.

End of 1. Tied at 3. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

The Packers announced soon after that Barnes has a thumb injury.

promising player who gets nicked up a lot https://t.co/CCnUz2tYne — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 16, 2021

The Rams were then penalized for a face mask.

That is just dumb by the 2x NFL Defensive POY. 15 yards — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

Aaron Donald and Elgton Jenkins mix it up and Donald gets the flag for a a face to face face mask yank. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

Pro Bowl > All Pro (Jenkins vs Donald) #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 16, 2021

The Packers were able to put another seven on the board after a short pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams to make it 10-3.

Terrific double motion from Adams from left on a jog and a sprint to the right gets him wide open for the 1 yard shot from Rodgers. 10-3 Packers. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

Quite frankly, the Rams defense looks flustered right now. Donald with a dumb penalty...Ramsey pissed after that touchdown👀.... #LARvsGB — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 16, 2021

GREAT PLAY design getting Adams free from Ramsey's clutches to get wide open TD. Don't underrate difficulty of throw though, which pressure off right side affecting throwing lane — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

That was Aaron Rodgers' 41st touhcdown pass of his postseason career, which passes Peyton Manning for fourth in NFL history. Next up are Brett Favre (44) and Joe Montana (45). https://t.co/U6gOBoruwN — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

Interesting that Donald loses his head and then Ramsey is screaming in the end zone over the blown cover. Unhappy All Pro's. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

#Packers 1st 2 drives vs. #Rams defense:

26 plays

147 yards

12:45 TOP

10 points — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 16, 2021

The Packers had 10 rushes for 46 yards in the first quarter. It's only the second time this season they rushed 10+ times in the opening quarter, and they ran four more times before Rodgers' 1-yard TD pass to Adams. https://t.co/8skcOqFS7c — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

During the second quarter, Goff was sacked by Za’Darius Smith for a loss of seven, causing a 3 and 14 scenario. The Rams failed to convert and punted.

Za’Darius Smith moved inside of the blitzing Christian Kirksey (58) off the edge. pic.twitter.com/ciPkXWNxW4 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

Big D series, Z Smith blows through for second down sack of 7 and Kirksey shuts down the check down. Punt time. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the punt allowed the Packers to start on their own 38 yard line.

In addition, linebacker Krys Barnes was spotted running back out to the field for the Packers.

Barnes has returned to the sideline with a club-like cast on his left hand. https://t.co/ZJYnF92IcM — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

#Rams defense was just on the field for 8 minutes, then a 3 and out, so they will be gassed. See if #Packers go up tempo a bit here — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 16, 2021

Going back to Carolina, offense has put up points on first 3 drives of the game each week, TD here and it's gonna get a little colder on the blue and white sideline. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

In addition, flurries were also falling during the second quarter.

Light snow falling....Packers driving, perfect. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

On that same drive, the Packers got to the red zone, and Rodgers ran for a one yard touchdown to put another six on the board.

Chants of "MVP" after Rodgers scrambles for the TD. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

Rodgers takes TO #1 looking at 3rd and goal from the 1. Important 4 point play coming. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

The Packers then attempted a two point conversion after a kick formation but failed, leaving the Packers at 16-3.

Mason is telling at JK, derservedly so — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

Looks like they are looking at the left shoulder of Crosby on sideline — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

But Crosby is getting ready for kickoff. He's in pain though — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

Oh those special teams. Botched snap and JK's lateral to Mason gets Crosby a dinged shoulder. 16-3. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

The Packers are the first team this season to score on each of their first three drives against the Rams, and it's also the fourth consecutive that the Packers have scored on each of their first three drives. https://t.co/9DTyoNpjTR — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

Crosby kicked off but clutches his left shoulder again coming off. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

Imagine if the Packers get a stop here and get a chance to double-up around halftime? 16-3 ➡️30-3 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

Aaron Rodgers has a TD pass and a TD run in a playoff game for the third time in his career, but it's his first rushing TD in the postseason since the 2010 NFC title game. https://t.co/qubjn9wYAj — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

The Rams got to the red zone with less than a minute to go in the first half, and put six on the board with less than 30 seconds to go in the half after Goff threw a short pass to Jefferson.

Rams have smartly moved to GB 10 with :50 left. They've bent, will they break? — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

The extra point was good, making it 16-10 with 29 seconds to go.

big confidence builder for #Rams who have struggled to score quickly, and in the red zone. They check both boxes, and game back on — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 16, 2021

Goff gets the TD to Van Jefferson on the goal line from four yards out. Gay's PAT makes it 16-10. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

Well... what can Rodgers do with 0:29 and 2 timeouts? I full think you have to be aggressive here. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

A few big plays in that drive got the Packers within field goal range, and Crosby made a 39 yard field goal, making it 19-10 at the half.

That's 21 yards in 5 seconds. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

That's 32 more yards in 10 more seconds. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

LOL what is this witch magic I see — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 16, 2021

Near INT in EZ. :08 left. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

Another shot to MVS in EZ broken up. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

That's a big, big, big 3 points. Crosby good from 39. 19-10 to the locker room. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

Crosby came through there. But lets watch his L shoulder after halftime. Time for it to get stiff. Would that affect a kicker? Who knows. Is this a shoulder issue? Collarbone perhaps? Either way, not fun to have your clutch kicker in pain after a failed XP and ill-advised shovel — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

Packers' first half? FG-TD-TD-FG. And the last FG came with 0:29 to get into position. #Lethal



The #1 scoring offense is showing its teeth against seemingly punchless-Aaron Donald and the Rams' #1 scoring defense — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

Halftime numbers:



Aaron Rodgers: 14-of-20 for 160 yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD.

Jared Goff: 9-of-10 for 91 yards, 1 TD.



Packers have the edge in rushing, 74 yards to 62. https://t.co/88ERil857U — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

The Packers will receive to start the second half.

And Aaron Rodgers is 9-1 in his playoff career when leading at halftime. The only loss was the 2014 NFC Championship at the Seahawks. https://t.co/X5kzVfMspM — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

Jalen Ramsey lined up across Davante Adams on eight of Adams' 16 routes in the first half. Adams had two receptions for 13 yards and a TD on two targets with Ramsey when lined up across from him, and three receptions for 30 yards on four targets against... https://t.co/Bwqd0uD1rs — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

Crosby got to the field after the half later than his teammates, and JK Scott was seen practicing field goal kicks.

JK Scott is practicing FG's !!!!! Crosby not anywhere to be seen yet — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

SPOTTED: Mason Crosby emerges from the tunnel. Still seems to be favoring that left arm #LARvsGB pic.twitter.com/L0UQRWposY — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 16, 2021

JK and Mason fist bump. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

On the first play of the half, Aaron Jones ran up the middle for 60 yards, putting the Packers in the red zone early in the half. The next play, Rodgers threw an incomplete pass.

Missed the first play of the 2nd half? You missed a 60-yard run by Aaron Jones — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

That play set up a touchdown from Aaron Jones at the one yard line.

Aaron Jones rightfully finishes it off with a one yard TD. All 75 on the ground for the Pack to start third and stretch it out to 25-10 and they'll go for 2. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

Aaron Jones: 19.21 mph for a 60-yard run to start the second half. Then a 1-yard TD to cap it. (Via @NextGenStats) pic.twitter.com/xi48WQozTa — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

The Packers attempted a two point conversion, but failed, making it a 25-10 game.

Biggest hit Rodgers has taken... in a while... comes on 2-pt fail. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

#Packers top ranked offense now has had 5 possessions vs. #1 defense of #Rams:

3 TDs

2 FGs

25 Points

0 Punts — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 16, 2021

The Packers have scored on each of their first five drives of a game for the first time since 2016 Week 3 against the Lions. https://t.co/iDlLLE3izg — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

Crosby did return to the field to kick the ball to the Rams for their first drive of the half.

Crosby will kick this one off. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

The Rams went three and out, with help by a sack from Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary, which caused a loss of nine yards.

For those scoring at home, that is 3 THREE AND OUTS forced by the Packers defense. The GB offense? FG-TD-TD-FG-TD — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

6000 sounded like 60,000 on that third down and a great rush by Rashan Gary leads to a sack. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

The signs given to fans... being banged on the bleachers. That's an underrated addition to the crowd noise today. It's LIVELY! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 16, 2021

That last touchdown gives Green Bay 1480 points scored in the post-season, most in NFL history. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 16, 2021

Check back for updates from the Action 2 News Sports team throughout the game.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.