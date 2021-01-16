Lambeau Field ready to host 8,000+ fans for playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Excitement is building Friday night as the Packers head into the playoffs, but they’re having to show their Packer pride a little differently.

The Packers will battle it out on the nearly-frozen tundra for the NFC Divisional round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Hopefully next year we’ll be able to have our pep rallies actually in person, we miss that, it’s always a lot of fun,” said Packers CEO, Mark Murphy during a virtual pep rally Friday.

Fans visiting Lambeau Field atrium are showing off their Packer pride anyway, hoping for a win.

“Even though the Rams defense is good, I still think the Packers have a pretty good chance and I think the final score might be 34-14,” said Roman Crum, a Packers fan visiting the atrium.

For the first time all season, Lambeau Field will have between 8-9,000 fans in the stands cheering them on.

About 6,500 of those are season ticket holders, and the rest are mix of invited guests such as first responders, health care workers, members of the military and family of Packers staff.

“Any energy that we can provide here at Lambeau Field is going to be a plus,” said Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs.

The Packers have had some time to perfect safety protocols over the last four home games, with signage throughout the stadium and hand sanitizer at every turn. Game goers will be seated in pods of 2, 4, and 6 in the stands.

“This year there were over 100 NFL games with over a million fans in which the protocols were used and used very effectively,” said Popkey.

“So far there haven’t been any outbreaks traced back to a game,” said Murphy.

The Packers hope to keep it that way, by making the tickets extra secure.

“It’s simply not possible to (re)sell these tickets. The person who purchases these tickets has to use his or her mobile phone, with that mobile ticket as a method of entry to the game,” said Popkey.

Spokespeople are warning people to not engage with anyone online advertising ticket sales online.

While most fans will be watching from home, they’re hopeful more people in the stands will spur a victory.

“Having fans in the stands always helps teams out, especially the Packers. We have the best home field advantage in the league,” said Crum.

Kick off is 3:35 p.m. Saturday.

