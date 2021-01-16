Green Bay school board VP resigns as board looks to vote on plan for in-person classes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Area Public School Board gets set to discuss plans for students to return to the classroom, one of its key members is leaving.

School Board Vice President Kristina Shelton announced she’s resigning. She was elected to the state Legislature in November to represent the 90th Assembly District.

Shelton expressed some concerns she would have had about the demands of serving in both roles.

As we first reported Thursday, the school board is holding a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss bringing students back to the classroom.

A proposal was emailed to students’ families and staff members Friday.

The school board is considering a hybrid model which has students coming back in phases, and attending two days a week in alternating groups. One group would attend on Mondays and Tuesdays, the other on Thursdays and Fridays.

The plan would have students in 2nd grade and below begin the process a month from now, on February 15.

Each week after that, more grades would be added until grades 9 through 12 begin hybrid learning on March 8.

Families that don’t want their kids back in the classroom and want to continue virtual learning would be allowed to do so.

The week after spring break would be virtual learning for everyone, to allow for quarantining in case students traveled.

The special school board will meet by video conference on Tuesday, January 19, at 5 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.