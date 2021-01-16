CLOUDS CONTINUE SUNDAY... FLURRIES POSSIBLE

Skies will remain overcast tonight, and a few pockets of fog could develop. Lows overnight will settle into the mid 20s. Sunday will be cloudy and slightly cooler with highs staying in the lower half of the 30s.

Occasional flurries will be possible at times, but no measurable snow is expected Sunday. Monday looks similar, but it may be a bit on the blustery side. Temperatures will also be a couple degrees cooler with lows in the lower 20s and highs closer to 30.

The week ahead looks relatively quiet with temperatures near or above average until the weekend. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Tuesday, but we may see some clearing late in the day. Highs will be in the mid 20s. A southwesterly breeze picks up on Wednesday, and highs should tick back up to near 30. Thursday looks to be in the mildest day of the week with highs in the lower half of the 30s once again.

A dry cold front pushes through by Friday, and temperatures will dip to more seasonable levels... perhaps even a little colder than average. Highs will be in the lower 20s Friday and next Saturday. The start of the weekend looks dry, but guidance is hinting at a rather potent storm system next Sunday-Monday. Check back for updates through the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: N 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy and seasonably mild with flurries possible. LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Generally cloudy with occasional flurries. HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

MLK Day: Cloudy skies with flurries possible. Brisk wind at times. HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly colder. Some clearing late. HIGH: 24 LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Milder and turning breezy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mild with more clouds than sun. Breezy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Colder and blustery. Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 22 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonably cold. HIGH: 20

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.