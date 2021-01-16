Brett Favre expects the Packers to make it to Super Bowl LV

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre believes in the man who took over for him. Favre joined WBAY on Friday to discuss the Packers NFC Divisional Round, Rodgers quest for his third MVP award and the team’s chances at making the Super Bowl.

Only five players in pro football history have won at least three NFL MVP awards. Peyton Manning won five. Tom Brady, Johnny Unitas, Jim Brown and Brett Favre have three. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the award in 2011 and 2014 so will he join Favre in being the on second Green Bay Packers player to win three MVP awards?

“Gosh I would be shocked if he didn’t (Win the NFL MVP Award). I’ve said numerous times that -- here in the last week or two that he certainly deserves it and that’s not being biased at all. It’s just the truth,” Favre told WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth. “Maybe five or six weeks ago, I’m not going to say he did deserve it but you could make the argument that (Patrick) Mahomes, Aaron (Rodgers) and maybe Josh Allen or Derrick Henry but I just think that at this point, it’s a no-brainer.”

So what does the Super Bowl Champion think of the Packers Super Bowl chances this year?

“I would be shocked if he didn’t lead them to at least an appearance,” Favre said. “It’s there’s to take. Now the Super Bowl is a different story but to get to the Super Bowl -- the only way they don’t get to it is if they don’t play up to what I’ve seen this year, their standards. It’s all in their hands.”

