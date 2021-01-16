AM FLURRIES, CLOUDY DURING THE GAME...

Some light snow is continuing to fall across the area in some spots while others have some freezing drizzle. Additionally, we will have some scattered flurries throughout the morning before things dry out in time for the Packer’s game with overcast skies. Some untreated roads may be slushy this morning.

Any widespread lingering snow showers should be gone before noon. During game time, it looks like there will be nothing more than a few passing flurries.

While there are no other significant weathermakers in sight, a few spotty light snow showers or flurries will be possible later Monday into Tuesday... and then again Thursday into Friday. As of now it looks colder NEXT weekend, but it’s so far off that may change.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: AM flurries. Overcast skies HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Flurries possible. LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Early flurries. Turning blustery. HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Milder, but blustery. At night, flurries or snow showers. HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Blustery with flurries. Colder. HIGH: 24

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.