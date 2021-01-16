108-year-old Oshkosh woman beats COVID-19

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh woman is preparing to celebrate her 109th birthday next month now that she’s won a battle against COVID-19, which she contracted in December.

It’s easy to say at 108 years old, Ruth Stryzewski has been through a lot.

But it’s her recent battle with COVID-19 that has her caregivers at Parkview Health Center in Oshkosh feeling like she beat the biggest of all odds.

“Remarkably at this age, she was able to fight through that, that horrible virus, and is doing very well today. She’s gaining her strength back and becoming the old Ruth we knew,” activities specialist Ingrid Garrison said.

Stryzewski spent several weeks in isolation after contracting the virus, but fortunately her family says her symptoms weren’t severe enough to require hospitalizations.

”Her symptoms were minor; they weren’t major symptoms. She didn’t have to go into the hospital or receive oxygen or anything like that, and she recovered and appears today to be totally free of the virus,” her nephew, Dave Misterek, told us by phone.

Stryzewski prepares to turn 109 on February 20.

Those around her hope the story of survival will inspire others who either come down with COVID or work on the front lines feeling a sense of hopelessness.

“God has a plan, and his plan was to help her through this, and there is hope and there’s loving and caring people in these nursing home settings, and all of the front line workers are doing the best they can and rooting for their patients so to speak,” Garrison said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.