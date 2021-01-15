Advertisement

Two Rivers man faces federal, state charges for child-sex crimes

Timothy Tetzlaff is charged in Manitowoc County and U.S. federal court with sex crimes...
Timothy Tetzlaff is charged in Manitowoc County and U.S. federal court with sex crimes involving underage children(Manitowoc County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Two Rivers faces state and federal charges for child sex crimes prosecutors say started back in 2004.

Timothy Tetzlaff, 59, is charged with 19 counts in Manitowoc County with a three-count federal indictment filed Thursday alleging first-degree sexual assault of a child, repeated sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography, and transporting a minor across state lines with the intention of engaging in sexual activity.

Action 2 News is choosing to leave out some details to keep the victims anonymous.

Tetzlaff is accused of engaging in inappropriate touching and sexual contact with three children over the course of years, when they were as young as 8 years old.

Prosecutors say Tetzlaff met two of the victims through a mentorship program and was able to spend long spans of unsupervised time with them.

Tetzlaff is scheduled to be arraigned in Manitowoc County court next week.

He faces a federal jury trial in Green Bay on March 15.

