THE SECOND ROUND OF SNOW COMES SOON...

You may encounter slippery travel this morning thanks to last night’s snow. That’s especially true NORTH and WEST of the Fox Valley. Meanwhile, with more in the way of overnight rain and mixed precipitation across eastern Wisconsin, many of those roads are wet to slushy. Either way, take it easy if you’re traveling.

The first round of snow is ending in the Northwoods this morning. But, as low pressure swirls to our south, look for a second round of snow to develop this afternoon and evening. Through tonight, eastern Wisconsin could see 1-2″ of snow, making for more slippery travel.

Skies will stay cloudy this weekend. Some leftover flakes will be possible, but the accumulating snow should end towards daybreak tomorrow. Weekend high temperatures will be in the low and mid 30s. Look for temperatures to be near freezing when the Packers kick off against the Rams at Lambeau Field.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/N 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: N/NW 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies. More snow showers, especially late. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Snow at times... 1-2″ possible across eastern Wisconsin. Slippery roads. LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. A few flakes. Cool, damp and brisk. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy again. Flurries possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 29 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Turning blustery. HIGH: 26 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 25 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Milder, but blustery. HIGH: 32

