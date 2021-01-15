SOME TRAVEL CONCERNS AGAIN TONIGHT...

A couple of weather related travel concerns tonight and into early Saturday... First of all areas of fog are expected and for some areas temperatures will drop below freezing, so some untreated surfaces could become slippery as the fog (or drizzle) freezes on contact. Additionally, we will have some scattered light rain or mix and or snow this evening, become mostly snow overnight. Another 1″ or so is possible so again some slippery, slushy road conditions will return.

Any lingering morning snow showers end Saturday, but a few flurries or sprinkles could emerge during the Packers Game in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 30s, but a bit of a blustery wind could gust to 20 mph at times. Wind chills will be mostly in the 20s. Sunday may also bring a few flurries with high temperatures just slightly cooler, closer to 30°.

While there are no other significant weathermakers in sight, a few spotty light snow showers or flurries will be possible later Monday into Tuesday... and then again Thursday into Friday. As of now it looks colder NEXT weekend, but it’s so far off that may change.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NNW 10-20 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Areas of fog. Rain and some mix, then snow at times... 1-2″ possible across eastern Wisconsin. Slippery roads. LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Early fog and a few morning snow showers. Cloudy with sprinkles or flurries during the afternoon. Blustery winds at times. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Cloudy again. Flurries possible. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Early flurries. Turning blustery. HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Milder, but blustery. At night, flurries or snow showers. HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Blustery with flurries. Colder. HIGH: 24

