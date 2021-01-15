Packers hosting virtual pep rally Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are inviting fans to a virtual pep rally ahead of Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game at Lambeau Field.

The Packers Everywhere Pep Rally is Friday at 6 p.m. Just log on to the Packers website, Facebook or Twitter.

Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy will host a question and answer session. Packers alumni will share thoughts on the game.

Fans will be able to win prizes.

“They’ll see a URL up on the screen and they can visit that and then they’ll have the opportunity to enter to win. We’re giving away autographed footballs, Packers knit hats, gift cards, and a bunch of other prizes,” says Haylee Helmle, Fan Engagement Specialist.

The NFC Divisional Round game kicks off at 3:35 p.m. Saturday. The Packers host the Los Angeles Rams.

