Meijer will put you on a list for COVID-19 vaccinations

(WNDU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Michigan-based retailer Meijer wants to help people get a place in line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meijer, which has 250 pharmacies in six states, is letting people register for the vaccine in stores, online at clinic.meijer.com, or by texting 75049 with the word ‘COVID’ to get a link for registering on their mobile device.

Customers will be asked a few questions to determine in which phase they’d be eligible to receive the vaccine. Once vaccine distribution reaches that phase, and Meijer receives the vaccines, customers will be contacted with a date for receiving their shot. They can accept the date, decline and stay on the list for a future date, or opt out of the registration.

Meijer has 12 stores in Wisconsin, including Green Bay (Howard), Appleton, Manitowoc and Sheboygan. All of them have pharmacies taking part in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services partnership.

