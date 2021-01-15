Advertisement

Man convicted in Neenah fatal shooting

Donald Lee Billings
Donald Lee Billings(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Jan. 15, 2021
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury has found a man guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in a 2020 fatal shooting in Neenah.

On Jan. 14, Donald Lee Billings, 35, was convicted in the killing of Adam David Baith. A jury in Winnebago County deliberated for about 90 minutes before returning the guilty verdict.

Billings was also found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On June 22, Neenah police responded to a report of a shooting on the 900-block of Adams St. A criminal complaint says police found six fired bullets and eight casings, along with a Glock case that had the serial number for a gun and additional magazines. Police didn’t find the gun, and Adam Baith’s wallet was missing.

Police received a tip that a man named Donald Billings had been playing pool with Baith in a bar. Billings had told a couple about an after-party at Baith’s home. The couple said Billings and Baith went inside the home while they smoked in their car. They heard gunshots and called 911.

Billings was located in Milwaukee and taken into custody.

“I would like to think all the members of the Neenah Police Department and the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office for their thorough and diligent work on this case,” said Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson.

Update on our stabbing incident and the Adam Baith homicide

Posted by City of Neenah, Wisconsin Police Department on Friday, January 15, 2021

