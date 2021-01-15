Man arrested for summer stabbing in Neenah

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have arrested a Winneconne man in connect to a stabbing in Neenah.

Richard Terran Jr. is facing charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with a repeat offender enhancement. That means he could face a harsher sentence if convicted.

On July 2, at about 4:30 a.m., police were called to the area of 414 Van Street. They found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

Police said the suspect was wearing a pillow case on his head during the stabbing.

Police identified the suspect as Richard Terran. On Jan. 15, Police Chief Aaron Olson announced his arrest.

Update on our stabbing incident and the Adam Baith homicide Posted by City of Neenah, Wisconsin Police Department on Friday, January 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.