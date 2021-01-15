Advertisement

Majority of Americans want Trump removed from office

Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new poll indicates a slim majority of Americans want President Donald Trump removed from office.

The survey comes from the Pew Research Center.

Of those asked, 54% said it would be better for the country if Trump were removed, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to finish the last few days of his term.

Just over half, 52%, believe the president bears a lot of responsibility for the violence and destruction committed by some of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the poll, Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%.

That’s the lowest in Pew’s tracking of views on his presidency.

More than two-thirds, 68%, disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin COVID-19 death rate rises, highest in 100 days
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Bellin Health announces COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Ashwaubenon
Green Bay school board to reconsider gating criteria; board pres. says he never committed to 4-week timeline
Kyle Rittenhouse is seen at a bar flashing what appears to be the white power sign. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors seek restrictions on Rittenhouse after bar stop
File image
Dense fog believed to be factor in fatal Outagamie County crash

Latest News

Wisconsin sets one-day record for COVID-19 vaccinations, reports fewer cases and deaths
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slick roads on Friday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slick roads on Friday
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge