INTERVIEW: Appleton is hiring a Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wanted: Someone who can make everyone feel welcome. The City of Appleton has a job opening for a Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator. The city created the position 24 years ago, in 1997.

Mayor Jake Woodford talked more about the job description and why this position is so important to people in the city during Action 2 News at 4:30.

