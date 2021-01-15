Advertisement

Governor Evers criticizes Trump Administration for slow vaccine rollout and accuses them of lying

The governor announced plans to extend the mask mandate for another 60 days
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State leaders acknowledged on Friday they’ve fallen below their goals for vaccinations.

Governor Tony Evers said the Trump administration bears the responsibility.

“It was a slap in the face to the people of Wisconsin, and frankly, I have no idea why they made that claim when they knew it wasn’t accurate,” Governor Evers said during a Wisconsin Department of Health Services media briefing.

The governor was commenting on a report by the Washington Post that the federal government already sent all of the second Covid-19 vaccine doses to states in late December. Those reserve doses would’ve allowed states were to expand who they could vaccinate.

Just this week, Governor Evers said Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told him Wisconsin would soon get the reserve doses.

“I guess they may have been telling the truth because it’s zero,” he said.

DHS announced on Friday new partnerships with pharmacies and the launch of “Covid mobile vaccination teams.” Both are intended to get more shots in people’s arms.

According to state health officials, they will begin vaccinating long-term care facilities as part of their plan to move into phase 1B.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said they aren’t waiting to vaccinate everyone under the 1A category before starting on 1B.

Several hospital systems across the Green Bay Metro Area and the Fox Valley are launching new clinics to expand Covid-19 vaccinations. However, the problem is that there may not be enough supply to go around.

Willems Van Dijk said the state needs 1.4 million vaccines per month, more than three times the amount being received now, to achieve herd immunity by the end of June.

“We are not in a position to open this up wide open. We would just be crushed by people who want vaccine and not having enough vaccine, and that is why we are using this very deliberate approach,” Willems Van Dijk said.

Governor Tony Evers also announced his administration will be establishing another public health emergency and extending the statewide mask requirement for another 60 days.

