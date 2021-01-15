Gold Cross Ambulance upgrades equipment to improve patient care

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - When someone goes into cardiac arrest, time matters. And Gold Cross Ambulance is upgrading its equipment to make sure it makes the most out of that time.

On any kind of cardiac arrest call, Gold Cross Ambulance paramedics hook a patient up to a monitor. The monitor analyzes the patient and helps to determine a course of treatment in the field. The technology is always changing and Gold Cross Ambulance recently invested in new monitors for all of its rigs.

“To make sure that we will always have the latest technology to be able to provide the best care to our community. And that’s the number one reason why we went this way was to be able to have the latest ability with our technology, but also to advance in the future,” says Katie Halbach, Communications and Resource Manager for Gold Cross.

The latest technology is the ability for the monitors to talk with an app on a smart phone which sends a comprehensive report to multiple people and departments at the hospital. This improved report helps doctors advise paramedics on a patient’s treatment enroute to the hospital, as well as the intervention that will be performed upon arrival.

According to paramedic Jillian Schroeder, “With these new monitors we can update real time data to the hospitals. That provides patients with an increased chance of survival.”

But the upgrades to the monitors aren’t just beneficial to the patients. The equipment also analyzes the job of the paramedic, in real time, as they’re performing things like CPR. That analysis can not only lead to changes, in the moment for the patient, but the incident can be studied afterwards too.

“I think it’s important, when you’re in health care, it’s always an ongoing learning opportunity and we need to be able to receive feedback to provide better care for the community that we serve,” adds Schroeder.

These new monitors are already live in the field.

