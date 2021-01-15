Excitement grows for Packers playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You can feel the electricity in Green Bay with a Packers playoff game just around the corner.

The Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau is focused on bringing people in to the community, especially on game days.

Marketing director Brenda Krainik says a normal Packers game would have a local economic impact of about $15 million. “We’ve lost all of that impact throughout the football season,” she said.

After testing its COVID-19 policies at Lambeau Field with small groups of relatives then health care workers, the Packers made about 6,000 tickets available to season ticket holders for Saturday’s game against the Rams (see related story).

Krainik says without knowing exactly how many people will be coming from out of town on Saturday, it’s hard to estimate the impact this time around.

“Hopefully there will be a great blend of people who will need hotel rooms, and will be dining out, and enjoying our attractions while they’re here.”

Tourism officials are very excited to welcome back football fans and the dollars that come with them. We hope that they will love their experience just like they would’ve loved it all season long,” she said.

With only two days until the playoff game, there’s plenty of enthusiasm around Lambeau Field. Fans were preparing for Saturday’s game buying new gear at the Packers Pro Shop.

“Playoff game and they’re finally letting fans in. It’s definitely great time,” fan Brandon Hoeckendorff said.

Fans say they’re just excited to be around the area knowing a home playoff game can at least be attended by some people.

“It’s an extreme morale boost because you’re here to play for them but they weren’t able to come,” fan Scott Grady said.

Kickoff is at 3:35 P.M. on Saturday.

The Packers are reminding fans that no carry-in items will be allowed in except for a small clutch purse for personal belongings, no larger than 4 1/2 inches by 6 1/2 inches. In previous seasons fans could bring clear bags and seat backs into the stadium.

Gates to the parking lots and the stadium open at 1:35 P.M. Tailgating won’t be allowed, and fans are encouraged to head straight for the gates after arriving. Everyone will be required to wear a mask. Bellin Health masks will be given free to people entering the stadium while the supplies last.

