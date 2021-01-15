Barkhausen lights up trail for candlelit hikes

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - L.H. Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve is offering self-guided candlelit hikes.

The Brown County Parks Department has illuminated the three-quarters-of-a-mile trail. It allows people to walk, ski and snowshoe when the sun goes down.

Dogs are welcome--as long as they are on a leash.

The preserve is located at 2024 Lakeview Dr in Suamico.

Cost is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required. Call (920) 434-2824 to sign up.

Candlelit hike dates and times:

January 14-15, 28-29: 5-8 p.m.

February 11-12: 5-8 p.m.

