Barkhausen lights up trail for candlelit hikes
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - L.H. Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve is offering self-guided candlelit hikes.
The Brown County Parks Department has illuminated the three-quarters-of-a-mile trail. It allows people to walk, ski and snowshoe when the sun goes down.
Dogs are welcome--as long as they are on a leash.
The preserve is located at 2024 Lakeview Dr in Suamico.
Cost is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required. Call (920) 434-2824 to sign up.
Candlelit hike dates and times:
January 14-15, 28-29: 5-8 p.m.
February 11-12: 5-8 p.m.
