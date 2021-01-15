ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW IS ON THE WAY THIS EVENING...

Roads are slowly improving as temperatures climb into the midday. Some slushy spots will persist throughout the day but road conditions should remain relatively good until temperatures start to drop this evening. Either way, take it easy if you’re traveling.

This afternoon expect a second round of snow as as low pressure swirls to our south and begins to pull away. The snow should last on and off throughout tonight. Through tonight, eastern Wisconsin could see 1-2″ of snow, making for more slippery travel.

Skies will stay cloudy this weekend. Some leftover flakes will be possible, but the accumulating snow should end towards daybreak tomorrow. Weekend high temperatures will be in the low and mid 30s. Look for temperatures to be near freezing when the Packers kick off against the Rams at Lambeau Field.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: N/NW 10-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Cloudy skies. More snow showers, especially late. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Snow at times... 1-2″ possible across eastern Wisconsin. Slippery roads. LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. A few flakes. Cool, damp and brisk. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy again. Flurries possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 29 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Turning blustery. HIGH: 26 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 25 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Milder, but blustery. HIGH: 32

