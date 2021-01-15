Action 2 News’ Brittany Schmidt featured in true crime show on Burch murder case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A&E Network on Thursday aired a true crime show featuring a murder case that shook Brown County.

The show “Killer Cases” took on the George Burch case in the episode “Murder in A Wisconsin Field.” Action 2 News reporter and anchor Brittany Schmidt covered the case extensively through trial. She provides journalistic analysis of the case in the episode.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://play.aetv.com/shows/killer-cases/season-1/episode-5

The episode also features police interview and interrogation videos.

In 2018, Burch was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Nicole VanderHeyden, a local mother of three. VanderHeyden’s body was found in a field in Bellevue in 2016.

Prosecutors said Burch raped and killed VanderHeyden after she rejected his advances.

VanderHeyden disappeared May 21, 2016, after a night out with friends at Green Bay bars. At some point, Nicole ended up in Burch’s vehicle. Google Dashboard data showed Burch traveling to VanderHeyden’s home and then to the area where her body was found.

A medical examiner testified that VanderHeyden was strangled and beaten to death. Nicole was described as “unrecognizable.” A forensic dentist was needed to positively identify her. A bloody cord was found in near her home. Prosecutors say that cord was used to strangle her.

Nicole suffered 241 injuries to her body.

Burch was arrested in September 2016 after testing showed his DNA was found on Nicole’s body.

The case made national headlines due to the use of Fitbit and Google data as evidence. It’s believed to be one of the first cases to get a conviction with this evidence. A tech analyst testified that Google data put George Burch at sites where Nicole VanderHeyden was killed and her body was dumped.

Burch said he was being interviewed for another case, a possible hit-and-run, when he allowed a Green Bay Police officer to view his text messages and download data from his phone in order to prove he wasn’t involved in the hit-and-run. Burch was cleared in the hit-and-run investigation, but police kept the phone data and it ended up with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation into the murder. A judge’s decision stated Burch signed a consent form giving the Green Bay officer or any “assisting personnel” permission to search his phone.

Sgt. Richard Loppnow of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office testified about a Google account linked to George Burch’s cell phone. Loppnow says he sent a warrant to Google with Burch’s Gmail account. Google complied and provided Loppnow a spreadsheet showing Burch’s data.

Burch’s defense tried to point the finger at Nicole’s boyfriend, Douglass Detrie. They painted Detrie as a jealous boyfriend who went into a rage and killed Vanderheyden after finding her having consensual sex with Burch outside the Ledgeview home. Burch testified that Detrie forced him at gunpoint to drive to an area off Hoffman Road in Bellevue and leave Nicole’s body in a field there.

“It’s not this sexual fantasy that this man has. She struggled. She resisted. He punished her for it,” said District Attorney David Lasee during closing arguments.

After a two-week trial in which Burch took the witness stand, a jury found him guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

SENTENCING

“Mr. Burch, this is a crime, that would, I believe, merit the death penalty, and for that you have to die in prison,” Judge John Zakowski said as he ordered the convicted killer to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Burch’s defense asked for the judge to consider parole. His lawyers asked Burch be eligible to request parole after 25-30 years in prison. The defense argued rehabilitation could change Burch.

Judge Zakowski disagreed.

After impact statements, the judge addressed the court. He said the death of Nicole VanderHeyden “is the most brutal murder that has ever been committed by one person in the history of Brown County.”

APPEAL AND WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT

Prior to trial, Burch’s attorneys filed a motion saying their client’s constitutional rights were violated when Brown County investigators obtained cell phone data during the investigation. A Brown County Circuit Court judge denied that motion and allowed the evidence to be presented at trial.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed to hear Burch’s appeal.

An appeals court had said that the case “raises several issues regarding the extent to which law enforcement can download and subsequently use information from an individual’s cell phone.” The lower court decided it should be heard by the justices of the Supreme Court due to lack of precedent in these matters.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to hear the case based on these issues:

1. Would a reasonable person consider the scope of consent to search a cell phone to be limited by the person’s discussion with law enforcement, or would a reasonable person properly consider a subsequent discussion about police extracting “the information” from the cell phone as showing the person had consented to police searching the phone in its entirety?

2. May a reasonable person consider the broad scope of the consent form signed by Burch despite the officer’s initial request to review only the text messages on the phone?

3. After police downloaded information from the cell phone, what portion of Burch’s data could it lawfully retain?

4. If the police department was permitted to retain some or all of the downloaded material, how long could it do so?

5. Did the status of the original investigation that produced the download affect the ability of police to lawfully retain the downloaded material?

6. Did the police have any obligation to return the downloaded material to Burch, and if so, when?

In its decision, the District III Court of Appeals stated the case belonged before the state’s highest court so they could give guidance to lower courts on these issues.

“Given the importance of the issues raised in this appeal, the lack of clear precedent regarding those issues, and the high likelihood that these issues will recur in future cases, we believe this is a case in which it would be appropriate for the supreme court, rather than the court of appeals to render a decision,” reads findings from the appeals court.

Burch’s attorney filed a brief on Jan. 15, according to court records. The prosecution response is due by Feb. 4.

