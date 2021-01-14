Wisconsin COVID-19 death rate rises, highest in 100 days

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s death rate from COVID-19 rose to 1.03% on Thursday when the state’s death toll rose to 5,290. Forty-two more deaths were reported to the state since Wednesday. The last time the death rate was 1.03% was October 6, which was 100 days ago. It reached a low of 0.84% in November but started a slow rise on Nov. 24.

Counties that reported the 42 deaths were Columbia (2), Dane (4), Dodge, (2), Eau Claire, Kenosha, Marinette (2), Milwaukee (5), Monroe, Oneida (2), Outagamie, Portage (3), Racine (4), Rock, Sheboygan (8), St. Croix, Trempealeau, Vilas (2) and Wood.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) received 9,699 coronavirus test results in the past 24-hour period -- the most results in six days for being people tested for the first time or testing positive for the COVID-19 virus for the first time. 2,712 of these results were positive, for a positivity rate of 28%. The other 6,987 were negative. It’s the fifth day in a row the state reported fewer than 3,000 new cases, and the 7-day average fell to 2,492 cases per day.

Another 99 people were hospitalized for serious symptoms of COVID-19. To date, 22,804 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in Wisconsin, which is 4.4% of all known cases. It’s the third time in 7 days that new hospitalizations were in double digits, but the 7-day average was unchanged at 105 patients per day.

Wisconsin now has 27,862 active coronavirus cases -- people who were diagnosed or first experienced symptoms in the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared -- which is 5.4% of all known cases. Another 482,669 -- or 93.6% of all cases -- are considered recovered. The state acknowledges people who fall into this recovered category may still experience lingering symptoms of the infection.

Looking at all tests, including people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19, the DHS calculates the 7-day average for the positivity rate was down to 8.9% on Wednesday. The state received 27,556 results on Wednesday, with 1,933 of them positive. These numbers are preliminary and include negative tests undergoing further review. Reporting one test per per person, no matter how many times they’re tested, is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

COVID-19 vaccinations

Preliminary data from the DHS show 12,889 people received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Of these, 9,454 were the Pfizer vaccine and the other 3,435 were the Moderna vaccine. A total 195,152 doses have been administered statewide since Dec. 14. By our calculations, that’s an average 11,047 “shots in the arm” every day for the past 7 days, and a daily average of 6,295 since vaccinations began. [Updated to reflect new information.]

It’s estimated 26,708 people in all have completed their vaccination series.

You can see a graph of vaccinations per day by county or Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC) at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm#day (use the pulldown menu at the upper right corner of the graph). Keep in mind these numbers are preliminary until undergoing a few days of review.

The DHS updates reports on allocations and shipments of vaccines every Tuesday. In its last weekly update (click here), it reported 607,650 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were allocated to Wisconsin by the federal government, and 373,100 of these were shipped to hubs or facilities around Wisconsin.

Phase 1b

The DHS is now accepting public comments on recommendations for who should receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the next round, known as phase 1b. A DHS subcommittee recommended three broad groups: People over 70, people in congregate settings (such as jails, homeless shelters, and employer housing) that weren’t included in phase 1a, and more essential workers (including educators in face-to-face learning and first responders and health care workers who weren’t included in phase 1a). The plan covers 1 in 5 people in Wisconsin. Read details of the recommendations and how to submit public comments HERE.

Hospitalizations

Current hospitalizations have been on an up-and-down trend this week. Thursday they fell below 1,000 again, for the third time in a week. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported the state’s hospitals are currently treating 998 COVID-19 patients, 27 fewer than Wednesday, with 229 of them in ICU, which is 5 more than Wednesday. Daily changes in hospitalization numbers take discharges, deaths and new admissions into account.

Fox Valley region hospitals were treating 69 COVID-19 patients, including 7 in ICU. That’s 10 fewer patients than Wednesday, while the number in intensive care was the same for a second day.

Northeast region hospitals were treating 90 COVID-19 patients, with 29 in ICU. That’s 7 fewer patients overall and 1 less in intensive care than Wednesday.

On Thursday, the alternate care facility at State Fair Park wasn’t treating any overflow patients for hospitals in the state and didn’t have any patients receiving outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy.

Hospital Readiness

The WHA reported the state’s 134 hospitals had 238 of their 1,466 ICU beds open (16.2%) and 1,947 of all types of medical beds (17.4%) open -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals had 23 of their 104 ICU beds (22.1%) and 165 medical beds total (19.3%) open for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 25 of 207 ICU beds (12.1%) and 202 of all medical beds (21.1%) open for patients in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,414 cases (+9) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,073 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Barron – 4,805 cases (+33) (61 deaths)

Bayfield - 987 cases (+8) (18 deaths)

Brown – 28,024 cases (+170) (172 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,140 cases (+8) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,052 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 4,965 cases (+18) (38 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,429 cases (+74) (72 deaths)

Clark – 2,957 cases (+12) (54 deaths)

Columbia – 4,536 cases (+35) (35 deaths) (+2)

Crawford – 1,612 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Dane – 35,987 cases (+244) (218 deaths) (+4)

Dodge – 10,833 cases (+22) (129 deaths) (+2)

Door – 2,243 cases (+30) (16 deaths)

Douglas – 3,320 cases (+22) (17 deaths)

Dunn – 3,794 cases (+37) (25 deaths)

Eau Claire – 9,981 cases (+60) (90 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 411 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,106 cases (+48) (70 deaths)

Forest - 893 cases (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,301 cases (+11) (77 deaths)

Green – 2,506 cases (+11) (10 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,430 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Iowa - 1,746 cases (+10) (8 deaths)

Iron - 440 cases (+4) (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,483 cases (+7) (19 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,152 cases (+44) (61 deaths)

Juneau - 2,726 cases (+23) (11 deaths)

Kenosha – 13,514 cases (+100) (246 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 2,208 cases (+9) (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 10,927 cases (+25) (64 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,304 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,863 cases (+6) (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,670 cases (+6) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 6,560 cases (+42) (55 deaths)

Marathon – 12,717 cases (+35) (166 deaths)

Marinette - 3,738 cases (+18) (53 deaths) (+2)

Marquette – 1,205 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Menominee - 764 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 90,601 (+475) (1,010 deaths) (+5)

Monroe – 3,770 cases (+28) (27 deaths) (+1)

Oconto – 4,026 cases (+23) (42 deaths)

Oneida - 2,991 cases (+17) (49 deaths) (+2)

Outagamie – 17,412 cases (+108) (166 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 6,912 cases (+53) (60 deaths)

Pepin – 743 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Pierce – 3,160 cases (30 deaths) (cases revised -2 by state)

Polk – 3,341 cases (+21) (29 deaths)

Portage – 5,872 cases (+20) (57 deaths) (+3)

Price – 996 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Racine – 18,894 cases (+77) (275 deaths) (+4)

Richland - 1,178 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Rock – 13,041 cases (+73) (127 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,180 cases (+4) (14 deaths)

Sauk – 4,813 cases (+32) (31 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,306 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,352 cases (+14) (63 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,019 cases (+50) (106 deaths) (+8)

St. Croix – 5,766 cases (+15) (33 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,682 cases (+5) (14 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,152 cases (+12) (32 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,647 cases (+7) (32 deaths)

Vilas - 1,770 cases (+12) (31 deaths) (+2)

Walworth – 8,267 cases (+48) (107 deaths)

Washburn – 1,128 cases (+12) (15 deaths)

Washington – 12,684 cases (+77) (106 deaths)

Waukesha – 37,178 cases (+195) (379 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,367 cases (+17) (102 deaths)

Waushara – 1,985 cases (+6) (23 deaths)

Winnebago – 15,895 cases (+82) (163 deaths)

Wood – 6,038 cases (+21) (61 deaths) (+1)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 220 cases (+5) (1 death)

Baraga - 479 cases (29 deaths)

Chippewa - 665 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Delta – 2,568 cases (+6) (60 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,055 cases (+2) (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 760 cases (+3) (16 deaths)

Houghton – 1,812 cases (+15) (27 deaths)

Iron – 809 cases (32 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Keweenaw – 89 cases (+4) (1 death)

Luce – 128 cases

Mackinac - 270 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,300 cases (+10) (51 deaths)

Menominee - 1,546 cases (+3) (34 deaths) (+3)

Ontonagon – 286 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 223 cases (3 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it.

Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

